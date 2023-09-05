The Evolving World of Video Game Design: An Interview with 3D Artist James Brady

In the early 1970s, the video game industry was born with the release of Pong, a simple tennis game that captivated players. Fast forward to today, and the global video game market is estimated to be worth over $217 billion. The days of video games being dismissed as a waste of time are long gone.

James Brady, a talented 3D artist, has witnessed the incredible growth of the gaming industry firsthand. With experience working on titles like Red Dead Redemption 2, Dying Light 2, and Halo Infinite, James has been a part of creating immersive digital worlds that millions of gamers enjoy.

As a lead artist for Build A Rocket Boy, a video game studio based in Edinburgh, James oversees teams and collaborates with outsource vendors. His work involves adding detail to the game world by creating props, weapons, and other interactive elements.

To bring these digital assets to life, James and his team use reference materials and concepts, crafting 3D models with realistic textures. Their goal is to make the game world feel as authentic and lived-in as possible, enhancing the overall gaming experience.

Despite working with games all day, James still finds time to enjoy playing them. However, he admits that it can be challenging to switch off his developer’s mindset. He strives to appreciate games as a player rather than analyzing them from a technical perspective.

James’s journey to becoming a 3D artist has taken him from Clones, Ireland, to Drumlish, Longford. After working as a tester for Creative Assembly in England, he landed a role at Rockstar Games, contributing to the development of Red Dead Redemption 2. Eventually, he returned to Ireland, partnering with Ubisoft and working on iconic games like Halo Infinite.

The advancements in technology have not only revolutionized game design but also transformed where and how James works. As a remote employee, he relies on satellite internet provided by SpaceX’s Starlink to connect with his studio’s network securely. Strict non-disclosure agreements and non-compete clauses ensure the secrecy of projects.

With video games becoming one of the pillars of the entertainment industry, it’s clear that the boundaries between film, music, and gaming continue to blur. Artists like James Brady contribute to the immersive experiences that keep players engaged and entertained.

