Last Day for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 Pre-Orders

Today is the final day for pre-orders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 in the US and Canada. This is the last opportunity to take advantage of pre-order incentives, such as a free storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB.

For those interested in purchasing from Samsung US, using a specific link will provide a $50 Samsung Credit bonus in addition to the storage upgrade. While Samsung has Z Fold5 units in stock, the exclusive colors available only on Samsung.com will have longer shipping times.

The popularity of the Z Flip5 is evident as the Graphite version is available for delivery by August 17, while other colors have estimated shipping dates of August 25 or later. The exclusive Yellow color is expected to ship on September 8.

Amazon also offers the chance to purchase these devices. Mint Galaxy Z Flip5 is currently in stock, along with Phantom Black and Icy Blue Galaxy Z Fold5 units.

In contrast, the stock situation at Samsung Canada looks more promising, with most colors available and ready to ship the following week.

Those in Canada can also consider Amazon Canada. The Galaxy Z Flip5 comes with a free storage upgrade and a C$175 coupon, with a base price of C$1,300. The Galaxy Z Fold5 starts at C$2,375 and also includes the same C$175 coupon.