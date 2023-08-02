CityLife

The Power of AI Models

The Battle of Cover Screens: Motorola vs Samsung

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 2, 2023
This year, flip phones with big cover screens have made their way to the US market. The Motorola Razr Plus and Samsung Z Flip 5 offer users larger displays on the front of their devices, but they differ in several aspects.

In terms of hardware, the Razr Plus boasts a smoother 144Hz panel with a resolution of 413ppi, compared to the Flip 5’s standard 60Hz screen with 306ppi. However, when it comes to the software experience, Samsung takes the lead. The Flip 5 offers a true always-on display and more customization options for the cover screen wallpaper. Users can choose from various filters, frames, and display preferences. Motorola’s options, on the other hand, are limited to wallpaper selection and shortcuts to widget panels.

Widgets also play a significant role in the comparison. Samsung’s widgets function more like mini-apps, providing users with a calendar and daily schedule view with the ability to tap on events for more details. Motorola’s widgets, in contrast, offer limited information at a glance.

Running full apps on the cover screen sets the devices apart as well. The Razr Plus allows users to easily run any app on the cover screen, with the option to transition to the outer screen when the phone is closed. Samsung, however, buries the app-running option in the Labs section of its settings menu and restricts the selection to a few apps unless users download additional modules.

Additionally, using apps on the Razr Plus is more seamless. The keyboard remains visible while typing in apps, while Samsung’s keyboard sometimes hides the input field behind the keyboard and other UI elements, causing inconvenience.

While not all users may require extensive app usage on the cover screen, Samsung’s approach to limiting this functionality may be more practical for the majority. Both companies could benefit from borrowing ideas from each other to enhance the cover screen experience in future flip phone models.

