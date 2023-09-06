Get a Pristine Samsung Galaxy S21 for an Unbeatable Price

Looking for a great deal on a smartphone? Look no further. VOXI is currently offering refurbished Samsung Galaxy S21 handsets in “Great” condition for just £264.60. This is an incredible price considering the high-quality features of the phone.

What does “Great” condition mean? According to VOXI, it means there may be minor signs of use on the casing or screen, such as light marks or barely visible scratches. But overall, the phone is in pristine condition, almost as good as new.

To ensure customer confidence, VOXI provides a 24-month warranty on these refurbished models. This is an exceptional offer, as you would typically not find such a long warranty period on a brand new smartphone.

The battery health of these refurbished models is guaranteed to be at 80% or higher. Additionally, VOXI conducts a rigorous 32-point check on every used handset to ensure quality and functionality.

In our own review of the Galaxy S21, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars. With its stunning display, reliable camera, and sleek design, the Galaxy S21 offers an excellent user experience.

If you’re on a budget but still want a high-quality smartphone, this deal is worth considering. You’ll be getting a better phone than many brand new models at a fraction of the price.

Sources:

– VOXI

– TrustedReviews (review of the Samsung Galaxy S21)