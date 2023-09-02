Electric Vehicle Parking: The Next Infrastructure Battleground

Electric vehicle (EV) parking is emerging as a critical aspect of EV adoption, and the Biden administration is pushing for significant increases in EV sales by 2030. To facilitate this shift, the government has allocated billions of dollars towards EV tax incentives and charging network infrastructure through the Inflation Reduction Act. While 80 percent of EV owners charge their vehicles at home, the lack of charging infrastructure in public and privately owned parking spaces poses a challenge for widespread adoption.

According to consulting firm McKinsey & Company, if half of all vehicles sold in the United States are zero-emission vehicles, the country will require 1.2 million public EV chargers and 28 million private EV chargers by 2030. Currently, there are just over 130,000 chargers available.

However, the availability and location of chargers are not the only obstacles. Many EV charging spots are intentionally blocked by internal combustion engine (ICE) drivers, a phenomenon known as “ICE-ing.” To combat this issue, some regions, such as New South Wales, Australia, have implemented fines for gasoline-engine drivers who park in EV spots.

To address the need for extensive charging infrastructure, companies like ParkWhiz and Beam Global are leveraging digital technology solutions. ParkWhiz offers a comprehensive app that allows users to search, book, and pay for parking and EV charging, while Beam Global produces solar-powered, off-grid energy EV charging solutions that can be easily transported and redeployed.

Shared charging infrastructure in parking garages could also be a cost-effective solution. Analysts suggest that in an efficient garage, a Level 2 charger could be shared by eight to ten people, reducing the need for individual chargers and saving billions of dollars in infrastructure costs.

Moreover, solar-powered chargers like Beam Global’s EV ARC 2020 provide a versatile charging solution. The charging rig can be deployed anywhere with sunlight and works with any brand of charger. Its portability allows for relocation as charging patterns change, without the need for construction or electrical work.

Considering that EVs spend a significant portion of their lives not being used, the reliability and sustainability of solar energy make it an attractive power source for charging. Beam Global’s customer roster includes major organizations like Google, New York City, and the U.S. Department of Energy.

In conclusion, the battle for EV parking infrastructure is underway, and innovative solutions and partnerships will play a crucial role in meeting the demand for EV charging. The developments in charging technology and the shift towards renewable energy sources like solar power provide promising opportunities for expanding EV parking capacity.

