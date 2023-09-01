MAN Energy Solutions Pioneering Digital Solutions for Industrial Heat Pump Systems

In the era of rapid technological advancement and digital transformation, MAN Energy Solutions (MAN ES) is at the forefront of innovation, revolutionizing the entire life cycle of industrial heat pump systems through digital solutions. This groundbreaking development will revolutionize the design, commissioning, and management of heat pump packages, delivering unprecedented efficiency and customer value.

MAN ES begins its digital journey during the crucial planning and blueprinting stages of heat pump installations. By utilizing dynamic simulations, the company creates detailed dynamic models that aid in selecting the optimal components for each unique situation. This meticulous design approach not only emphasizes efficiency but also saves capital costs.

Another innovative approach employed by MAN ES is the use of simulation-based Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT) for control systems. This streamlines software validation and expedites the delivery process, resulting in a faster and more fluid experience for customers.

Additionally, MAN ES focuses on training customer employees through the use of an operator training simulator. This advanced digital tool provides unparalleled adaptability in training staff to manage the heat pump system effectively. The training simulator ensures that the system is operated efficiently, reliably, and safely, leading to better performance and availability.

MAN ES also introduces virtual commissioning to optimize the efficiency of the commissioning process. By pre-optimizing system control software through digital advancements, commissioning durations are significantly reduced. This virtual commissioning not only helps with control designs but also lays the foundation for the transition to a more climate-friendly heat supply.

In situations where on-site expertise is not feasible, MAN ES offers remote commissioning services. This eliminates travel-related delays and expenses, ensuring an uninterrupted and economically efficient process.

During the operational phase, live monitoring using virtual sensors and applications becomes crucial. MAN ES utilizes AI-based virtual sensors and compressor health monitoring apps to provide dynamic backup values and detect early signs of issues, minimizing unscheduled shutdowns and optimizing efficiency.

MAN ES also advises customers on upgrading and extending their heat pump installations over time, identifying potential cost reductions and retrofit possibilities.

By introducing these digital tools for the entire life cycle of heat pump systems, MAN ES is revolutionizing industrial systems and setting new benchmarks for the sector.

