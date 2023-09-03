How the Pandemic Transformed the Art World: A Shift to Digital Art and Technology Integration

The COVID-19 pandemic brought significant challenges to the art world, with restrictions on movement and limited physical spaces for showcasing art. However, it also sparked a transformation and brought new opportunities for artists and art collectors.

Art Fair Philippines, a prominent event in the local art scene, quickly adapted to the situation by shifting to online platforms for its 2021 edition. The online exhibition highlighted digital art and attracted three times the number of visitors compared to its physical fairs. This revealed the presence of a strong digital art community in the Philippines, working with technology as their medium of expression.

The pandemic also paved the way for newer and younger artists to emerge. Traditional art systems tend to favor established artists, but the digital world provided a breeding ground for talent. With the integration of technology, galleries and festivals have recognized the importance of embracing the best features of technology in the existing art systems.

In this digital landscape, new challenges arise. Fundacion Sanso, a gallery, is exploring the use of blockchain technology to combat art forgery. By documenting artworks on the blockchain, the provenance and authenticity of each piece can be preserved.

Artists and designers are also utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) tools to generate new ideas and enhance their artistic practice. However, there are limitations to ensure that AI tools don’t cross into plagiarism territory. Galeria Paloma, for instance, only allows artists to use AI if they provide their own data sets.

While the digital art scene has been thriving for decades, it has only recently gained recognition as fine art. Galeria Paloma and other galleries are making efforts to legitimize the digital art community and educate the public about this art form.

Despite the growth of digital art, physical spaces remain crucial. The joy of appreciating and perusing art in person cannot be replicated digitally. Art Fair Philippines saw a resurgence of audience attendance in its 2023 edition, indicating the importance of physical experiences.

The integration of traditional and digital art worlds can benefit both artists and the larger art market. Physical spaces, such as malls transformed into exhibition areas, continue to play a significant role in providing immersive art experiences.

Overall, the pandemic has brought about a shift in the art world, with a greater emphasis on digital art and the integration of technology. While challenges persist, artists and art institutions are finding innovative ways to adapt and thrive in this new landscape.

