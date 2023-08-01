Fitbit App Redesign Includes Three Tabs and Minimalist Aesthetic

Fitbit, the Google-owned app, is undergoing a redesign scheduled for release this fall. The new design features a three-tab structure and a minimalist aesthetic that aligns with leaked Pixel Watch 2 watchfaces.

The Fitbit app will now be divided into three tabs: Today, Coach, and You. The Today tab will display customizable metrics based on the user’s preferences. For example, if a user wants to focus on improving sleep, the tab will highlight Sleep, steps, mindfulness, and Zone Minutes. If heart health is the goal, the app will emphasize heart, health metrics, Zone minutes, and exercise. Fitbit will also provide preset customization options for common goals.

The Coach tab will offer curated workouts and mindfulness sessions. Some content will be available to free users, while exclusive classes like HIIT and dance cardio will be accessible to Fitbit Premium subscribers. The tab will also include filters to help users sort classes easily.

The You tab is where users can adjust personal settings such as daily steps and bedtime. It will also showcase redesigned achievement badges. Fitbit mentions that users can “manage community connections” in this tab, although specific details on social features are not disclosed.

The redesigned app aims to make it easier for users to log steps, exercise, and water intake, regardless of whether they own a Fitbit device. The app’s new look will feature a refreshed color palette, updated photography, icons, and illustrations to align with Google’s Material Design standards.

Fitbit’s recent changes and integration into the Google ecosystem indicate that the upcoming Pixel Watch 2, expected to launch later this fall, will be supported. Google has been gradually laying the groundwork for its wearable platform, including the migration of Fitbit to Google Accounts, the release of Wear OS 4, and the rumored launch of the Pixel Watch 2.