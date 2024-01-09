The Mystery of Dark, Starless Galaxies

Summary:

Scientists have long been intrigued by the question of how many galaxies exist in the observable Universe. Recent advancements in technology and sky surveys have led to a revised estimate of 6 to 20 trillion galaxies, far surpassing the previous estimation of billions. Among these galaxies, there is a population of dark, starless galaxies that have remained a mystery. These galaxies, which come in different forms such as low-surface brightness galaxies and ultra-diffuse galaxies, have either a small number of stars or no stars at all. The existence of isolated clumps of matter that have not yet formed stars raises questions about the stability and formation of these dark galaxies.

Unveiling the Dark Galaxies:

Low-surface brightness galaxies are remnants of star formation within a dark matter halo, where gas is expelled, leaving behind a few stars within a large-mass system. Ultra-diffuse galaxies, on the other hand, are the result of gravitational interactions, either through galaxy mergers or external gravitational influences that alter a galaxy’s structure. However, a third population, isolated dark galaxies, is theorized to exist. These galaxies have large masses but are completely devoid of stars.

The Mystery of Pristine Clumps:

The formation of stars depends on the mass and stability of a clump of matter. If the mass is insufficient, the clump will not collapse gravitationally. However, if the clump becomes too massive and can cool and radiate energy, it will collapse and form stars. This suggests that pristine clumps of matter may exist, but their stability over billions of years remains a puzzle. Scientists are interested in understanding the conditions and mechanisms that determine whether a clump of gas will remain starless or eventually form stars.

