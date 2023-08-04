Nvidia’s GeForce Now Adds Bethesda Games Through Microsoft Partnership

Nvidia’s cloud gaming service, GeForce Now, is set to include Bethesda games thanks to a partnership with Microsoft. The popular Doom, Quake, and Wolfenstein franchises will be available on the platform, although specific titles have not been disclosed yet. To access these games when they are released, users will need an Ultimate or Priority membership.

This collaboration between Nvidia and Microsoft is part of a 10-year agreement that brings Xbox PC games onto the GeForce Now platform. Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda plays a significant role in this partnership, as it aims to satisfy regulatory requirements.

GeForce Now recently introduced the Ultimate tier, which allows subscribers to stream games at native 4K resolution and 120 frames per second. Additionally, features like ray tracing and DLSS 3 AI technology can be enjoyed without the need for a new graphics card. The SuperPOD servers, running RTX 4080-class graphics cards, are available in various locations across North America and Europe.

In addition to the Bethesda games, subscribers can already access the highly anticipated Baldur’s Gate III on GeForce Now. Throughout the month, 41 more titles will be released on the platform. However, it’s important to note that users must purchase the games separately before accessing them on GeForce Now.

Some of the upcoming game releases include F1 Manager 2023, Bloons TD 6, Brick Rigs, The Talos Principle, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, and many more. The launch dates for these titles vary from July 31st to August 31st.

With the inclusion of Bethesda games and the expansion of its game catalog, GeForce Now continues to cater to gaming enthusiasts by offering a wide range of streaming options.