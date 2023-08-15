Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch to Include Over 1,000 Fixes and Adjustments

Larian Studios, the company behind Baldur’s Gate 3, has announced that their upcoming patch for the game will contain over 1,000 fixes and adjustments. CEO Swen Vincke shared the studio’s roadmap in a recent Twitter update, expressing their enthusiasm for the feedback received from players.

Since Baldur’s Gate 3’s release on PC on August 3, Larian has already released three hotfixes to address numerous crashes, blockers, and bugs. They also have plans to release another hotfix prior to the launch of the game’s first major patch.

One highly requested feature that Larian is working on introducing is the ability for players to change their character’s appearance during gameplay. This addition aims to provide more customization options and enhance the player experience.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has already garnered significant attention, with a peak concurrent player count of 875,343 on August 13. This places it as the ninth highest in the platform’s history, just shy of Hogwarts Legacy’s record.

While the game is set to be released for PS5 on September 6, it is also in development for Xbox. However, Larian has acknowledged that certain compromises may need to be made for the Xbox version due to technical challenges they are currently facing.

Overall, Larian Studios is committed to addressing player feedback, fixing reported issues, and considering suggestions to ensure the best possible gaming experience for Baldur’s Gate 3 players.