ByRobert Andrew

Aug 19, 2023
First Look at Armored Core 6 PvP Multiplayer Revealed

The upcoming release of Armored Core 6 has been generating excitement among fans, and we have now been treated to a detailed look at the game’s PvP multiplayer. In a two-and-a-half-hour stream by FromSoftware and Bandai Namco, various aspects of the mecha robot game were showcased, giving us a glimpse of what to expect.

The stream featured multiple PvP matches, as well as appearances by popular Dark Souls content creator Michael ‘VaatiVidya’ Samuels. Additionally, several streamers were invited to demonstrate live Armored Core 6 gameplay, offering viewers an unfiltered and comprehensive view of the game.

One interesting detail revealed during the stream is the ability to resupply in the middle of missions using drops, which evokes a sense of familiarity with the bonfire mechanic from Dark Souls. Another highlight was a battle with the Smart Cleaner boss, a fiery furnace-like entity with glowing orange grinders.

However, the most exciting part of the showcase was undoubtedly the introduction of Armored Core 6’s PvP mode. Both 3v3 and 1v1 matches were demonstrated, showcasing brightly colored mechas and delivering fast-paced and chaotic gameplay. The PvP segment lasted for approximately an hour, providing ample footage for fans to analyze.

The prospect of 1v1 matches has especially piqued interest, reminiscent of the unexpected invasions in Dark Souls. The stream concluded with a 1v1 match between FightinCowboy and Oroboro, adding further anticipation for these showdowns.

For those who are eager to experience the intensity of Armored Core 6, a limited-time sale offers a 13% discount on the game’s full price for PC players. It is recommended to brush up on similar games like Dark Souls and ensure that your system meets the requirements for optimal gameplay.

Excitement continues to build as the release date of Armored Core 6 approaches, promising a challenging and thrilling experience for fans of the franchise.

