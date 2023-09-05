Top Trail Running Shoes Worn at Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc Races

If you’re a trail runner or a running shoe enthusiast, the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) in Chamonix is like heaven. Not only are there stunning trails and challenging races to conquer, but it’s also the perfect opportunity for people watching and shoe spotting. We’ve compiled a list of the top shoes worn by the top 10 men and women in the UTMB 172K race, as well as the podium winners of the OCC 50K and CCC 100K races.

One of the most prominent shoes on the UTMB World Series Final podium was the Adidas-Terrex Agravic Speed Ultra, a shoe that was unveiled to the public just two days before the race. Other popular choices included the Salomon S-Lab Genesis, Hoka Tecton X 2 (including custom variations and prototypes), and The North Face Summit Vectiv Pro (including 2024 prototype variations). Additionally, two other upcoming shoes were revealed during the UTMB race expo: the Craft Pure Trail and the Scarpa Ribelle Run Kalibra HT.

Throughout the race, many runners opted to change shoes at different points. The UTMB men’s winner, Jim Walmsley, and the runner-up, Zach Miller, both switched to lighter and softer shoes at the 127K Champex Lac aid station. This strategic move gave them an edge towards the end of the race.

In the women’s category, Courtney Dauwalter took the lead, wearing the Salomon S-Lab Genesis. Katharina Hartmuth followed with the Hoka Tecton X and Blandine L’Hirondel with the Decathlon Evadict MT Cushion. The other runners had their preference of reputable brands such as Hoka, On, Saucony, and Adidas-Terrex.

For the men, Jim Walmsley secured first place, wearing Hoka semi-custom prototypes, while Zach Miller came in second, donning The North Face prototypes. The other male podium finishers had a mix of shoes from brands like Salomon, Hoka, Nike, Dynafit, and On.

The OCC and CCC races also had their fair share of impressive performances. Toni McCann and Stian Angermund claimed victory in their respective races, both wearing the Adidas-Terrex Agravic Speed Ultra. Other notable shoes included the Nike Zegama and Scarpa Ribelle Run.

These top trail running shoes not only provide the performance needed for grueling races but also showcase the cutting-edge technologies and innovations that brands are implementing. Whether you’re an avid trail runner or simply looking for a quality pair of running shoes, these models are worth considering.

