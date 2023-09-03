The Factor O2 VAM: A Lightweight Contender in the Superbike Space

The Factor O2 VAM is a road bike that has caught the attention of weight-conscious cyclists. With a claimed frame weight of only 730g, this bike has positioned itself in the superbike category. The new O2 VAM has undergone a complete redesign for 2023, focusing on weight reduction and improved aerodynamics. The ultra-thin top tube is one of the standout design features of this bike.

Factor has utilized computational fluid dynamics (CFD) to refine the frame design, resulting in a 35% increase in stiffness and a 12-watt improvement in aerodynamics compared to the previous generation model. The head tube, which was criticized for lacking stiffness in the past, has been improved for better performance.

In terms of geometry, the Factor O2 VAM remains largely unchanged from its predecessor, with a few minor adjustments. The stack has increased by around 10mm per frame size, while reach and chainstay length have remained similar. This translates to a fast and responsive ride feel.

The Factor O2 VAM is available in various build options, and customization is possible through the Factor website. The bike comes with Black Inc. components, including a one-piece bar and stem, as well as lightweight Black Inc. wheels.

Having ridden both the previous generation O2 and the new O2 VAM, the author found the latest model to be impressive. With its low weight and increased stiffness, the bike delivers a delightful and responsive ride. The weight reduction results in a highly responsive riding experience, while the increased stiffness improves handling and stability.

The only area where the O2 VAM falls slightly short is on flatter terrain, where it lacks the same speed and smoothness as a stiffer aero bike. However, it still performs admirably and is a strong contender in the superbike space.

Overall, the Factor O2 VAM is a well-designed and lightweight road bike that offers excellent performance. Cyclists looking for a superbike that prioritizes weight reduction should consider adding the Factor O2 VAM to their shortlist.

Sources:

The Pick (article source)

Cycling Weekly (author’s personal experience)