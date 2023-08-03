The Expanse: A Telltale Series Keeps the Story Alive in a New Video Game

The Expanse, a popular Prime Video series and book series by James S.A. Corey, has come to an end. However, fans can still dive into the world of The Expanse through the new video game, The Expanse: A Telltale Series. The game’s story revolves around the beloved character Camina Drummer, with Cara Gee, who played Drummer in the Prime Video series, reprising her role in the game. To showcase the game, Telltale has released a video featuring Cara Gee playing through the first 30 minutes.

The video gives viewers a taste of what to expect from the game and provides insights into Drummer’s character. The gameplay also highlights the differences between Cara Gee and the character she portrays through their accents. Additionally, Gee is joined by Stephan Frost from Deck Nine Games for a playthrough of “Episode 1 – Archer’s Paradox.” The game’s second episode, titled “Hunting Grounds,” is scheduled for release on August 10.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series takes place before the events of the critically acclaimed television series, which streams on Amazon Prime Video. Players assume the role of Camina Drummer, the XO of a scavenger crew on a mission to find a mysterious treasure on the edges of the Belt. They must navigate through powerful personalities, confront mutiny, explore various locations, and make tough decisions that will shape the fate of the Artemis crew. The game offers an immersive experience with shipwreck exploration, the use of mag boots to walk on walls and ceilings, and Zero-G thrusters for movement in space.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series is available in Standard Edition ($39.99) and Deluxe Edition ($44.99) formats for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It can also be purchased for PC on the Epic Games Store. For more information, visit the official site of the game.