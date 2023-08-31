Eve Unveils New Device to Turn Traditional Speakers into Smart Speakers

Eve, the manufacturer of smart home devices compatible with Apple’s ecosystem and HomeKit, has announced a new device called Eve Play. The Eve Play is a compact AirPlay 2 receiver that can transform any regular speaker into a smart, connected speaker. Set to launch on November 14, it will be available for $149.95 (or €149.95).

The design of the Eve Play is minimalist yet stylish. Void of screens, on/off buttons, or remotes, it is a streamlined streaming box with an aluminum frame and a glossy black finish on the top.

On the back of the device, a range of ports can be found, including optical, coaxial, RCA audio outputs, as well as a power port. This enables users to connect the Eve Play to a variety of stereo systems.

In terms of local network connectivity, the Eve Play supports Wi-Fi 4 (802.11n on 2.4 or 5 GHz networks) and offers an Ethernet port for stable connectivity.

Once set up, users can connect to the Eve Play receiver from their iPhone, iPad, or Mac’s audio output screen. It is integrated into Apple’s Home app, making it suitable for home automation.

Thanks to its compatibility with AirPlay 2, the Eve Play can also function as part of a multi-room audio setup. For example, users can have a HomePod in their kitchen, a Sonos speaker in their bedroom, and an Eve Play connected to their stereo in their living room, enabling the playback of synchronized music throughout all rooms.

While AirPlay 2 is designed to automatically adjust latency between speakers, the Eve Play allows users to manually set latency through the Eve app. This is achieved using a Texas Instruments digital-to-analog converter that converts digital audio into an analog audio signal.

While other audio receivers, such as those from Belkin or Bose, offer additional features like Bluetooth pairing, the Eve Play is an appealing option for those seeking a clean and straightforward AirPlay 2 solution.

Sources: Eve