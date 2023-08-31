The Eve Play: A New AirPlay 2 Receiver for Audiophiles

Eve, a company known for its smart home devices, has announced the release of its first audio device, the Eve Play. Priced at $149.95, the Eve Play is an AirPlay 2 receiver aimed at audiophiles. The receiver features optical, coaxial, and RCA audio outputs, 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity, a built-in DAC, and an ethernet port.

One of the standout features of the Eve Play is its ability to adjust latency between speakers automatically or manually using the Eve app’s Audio Sync feature. This ensures that multiroom audio is perfectly synchronized. However, it’s important to note that the Eve Play requires an iPhone or iPad and a home network connection via either Wi-Fi or ethernet to function.

In terms of outputs, the Eve Play offers a great set of options for different setups. However, it does not have any inputs, limiting its versatility compared to other wireless receivers in the market. The Eve Play’s closest competitor is likely the LinkPlay Technology’s WiiM Pro. Priced at the same $149, the WiiM Pro offers similar audio output options, an ethernet port, and additional features such as Chromecast Audio support, DLNA streaming, and audio in ports.

In addition to the Eve Play, Eve has also announced the release of the Thermo Control wireless temperature sensor, a portable thermostat designed for the Eve Thermo smart radiator valve. The Thermo Control sensor operates based on ambient room temperature, rather than the temperature at the valve itself, and features an e-ink display and capacitive buttons.

Furthermore, Eve has announced a Matter firmware upgrade for its Eve MotionBlinds, bringing the company’s Adaptive Shading feature to the smart shades. Both the Thermo Control sensor and the Matter firmware upgrade for Eve MotionBlinds will be available on November 14th.

Overall, the Eve Play offers a high-quality AirPlay 2 receiver option for audiophiles, with its range of outputs and adjustable latency feature. While it may lack the versatility of some of its competitors, it fills a gap in the market for Apple Home users looking for better sound options.

