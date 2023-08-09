The Location of Apple’s Red End-Call Button to Change in iOS 17

Apple’s upcoming iOS 17 update to the phone app will bring a slight change to the location of the red end-call button. Currently, the button is positioned in the center towards the bottom of the screen, separate from other call options. However, with iOS 17, the button will move to the right, and other features will shift down to join it.

In a preview guide released by Apple in June, this new setup was showcased, but it has gained renewed attention as beta versions of the software upgrade are being explored. Images from iOS 17 beta versions shared by various news outlets this week reveal this small change, which may potentially cause frustration for users.

In addition to relocating the end-call button, there are also other changes in the placement of call features from previous iOS versions. The “Mute” and “Speaker” buttons have been swapped, and the “FaceTime” and “Keyboard” options have also swapped positions. Furthermore, it appears that the feature allowing users to search for contacts has merged with the add call option.

These changes have sparked reactions on social media, with some users predicting a period of adjustment due to muscle memory errors.

It remains to be seen if there will be further changes to the call functions before the official release of iOS 17. The Associated Press has reached out to Apple for comment.

Apart from the changes in call icon locations, iOS 17 will introduce various new features to Apple customers. This includes improved autocorrect, a new journal app, and live voicemail transcription, which allows users to read and respond to messages while the person is leaving a voicemail.