New Article Title: The Mystery of WASP-12: Searching for Clues in Transmission Spectroscopy

Scientists continue to investigate the intriguing properties of the hot Jupiter, WASP-12 b. Previous studies have confirmed the planet’s orbital decay, leading to speculations of a large circumstellar structure surrounding the late F-type host star. In an effort to unravel more about this enigmatic system, researchers have utilized high-resolution spectral transit time series with the CARMENES instrument. By employing transmission spectroscopy, the team focused on identifying absorption signals from atomic species, namely Na, H, Ca, and He. Although no transmission signals were detected, there were interesting variations observed in the stellar Halpha and He I lines, their origin yet to be determined.

Transmission spectroscopy has played a crucial role in advancing our understanding of exoplanetary atmospheres. In the case of WASP-12 b, an exoplanet known for its orbital decay, researchers have now utilized the powerful CARMENES instrument to conduct high-resolution spectral transit observations. The goal was to uncover potential absorption signals by specific atomic species – sodium (Na), hydrogen (H), calcium (Ca), and helium (He).

The researchers present their findings, indicating that no transmission signals were detected for the aforementioned atomic species. Despite this result, intriguing variations were observed in the stellar Halpha and He I lines. These variations have puzzled scientists, as their origin remains uncertain, although it is unlikely to be associated with activity.

To gain further insights into the system, researchers also analyzed X-ray data from the XMM-Newton telescope. The analysis revealed that the star WASP-12 exhibits moderate activity levels. From this data, upper limits for the X-ray luminosity and the irradiating X-ray and extreme ultraviolet (XUV) flux of WASP-12 b were deduced.

Drawing conclusions from the XUV flux upper limit and the absence of the He I signal, hydrodynamic models suggest that WASP-12 b is likely to be a moderately irradiated planet with a thermospheric temperature below or equal to 12,000 K. The researchers also established an upper limit of 4e12 g/s on the mass-loss rate.

While this study did not provide conclusive evidence regarding the nature of the mysterious variations observed in the stellar spectra, it showcases the continued efforts of scientists in unraveling the complexities of exoplanetary systems. Future observations and advancements in technology will undoubtedly shed more light on the intriguing properties of WASP-12 b.

