The Disappointing Experience with iPhone’s Dynamic Island

In 2017, alongside the iPhone 8 series, Apple introduced the iPhone X, which marked the removal of the Home button and the introduction of Face ID. However, it also came with the infamous notch at the top of the display. While some were excited about this new design, others found it unattractive.

Since then, five generations of iPhones have been released, and last year, with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple replaced the notch with the Dynamic Island. This elongated, pill-shaped cutout at the top of the display can show various information like timers and currently playing music.

Unfortunately, almost a year later, the Dynamic Island hasn’t lived up to its potential. Many popular apps do not utilize it effectively, leading to a disappointing experience. The apps that are most commonly used barely make use of the Dynamic Island. For example, there is no real-time tracking or status indicator for food delivery apps like DoorDash.

Some apps, like Instagram, briefly use the Dynamic Island to show upload progress, and there are apps like Pixel Pals that display cute pixelated pets. However, these features are not particularly informative or necessary.

Currently, the Dynamic Island is most useful when playing music from Apple Music, using turn-by-turn directions in Apple Maps, authenticating with Face ID for Apple Pay, or setting timers. However, for many other commonly used apps, there is still limited support for this feature after a year.

The Dynamic Island’s lack of extensive app support brings to mind the similar situation with the Touch Bar on MacBooks. The Touch Bar, while initially novel, faced criticism for its limited functionality and lack of developer support. Apple eventually phased out the Touch Bar in favor of bringing back the function row on the keyboard.

As a result, some users are beginning to see similarities between the fate of the Touch Bar and the potential future of the Dynamic Island. Its limited space poses challenges for displaying information effectively, and without extensive third-party support, its usefulness remains limited.

The Dynamic Island was initially an exciting replacement for the notch, but a year later, its potential has not been fully realized. Many users, including myself, are disappointed with the lack of support from popular apps, making it not the iPhone upgrade we hoped for. As rumors swirl about the iPhone 15 lineup, it remains to be seen if the Dynamic Island will continue to be featured.