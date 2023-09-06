The Transformative Potential of Digital Technologies in the Water Sector

Digital technologies have become increasingly influential in shaping various sectors and driving policy and technological developments worldwide. In the water management sector specifically, digital infrastructure and rapid connectivity technologies offer new opportunities for advancements. These technologies bring about technical, economic, environmental, and social benefits, contributing to a more sustainable and resilient future.

The article focuses on three main sectors within the water industry: Water Distribution Networks (WDNs), wastewater systems (WWSs), and hydropower. The implementation of digital solutions in these sectors has led to transformative changes, improving efficiency, reducing waste, and promoting sustainability.

One of the significant challenges in water distribution networks is water loss due to leakage and aging infrastructure. Through digital technologies, real-time monitoring enables the quick detection and correction of leaks, optimizing the distribution system. Additionally, digitalization allows for real-time water flow measurement systems, aiding in demand monitoring and proactive decision-making. The potential benefits of reducing water distribution system leakage include massive energy savings and a significant decrease in CO2 emissions.

In wastewater systems, combined sewer overflows (CSOs) pose a significant water management challenge. Digital solutions, such as real-time control through digital twins, offer a strategy for reducing CSOs by improving the operation of hydraulic structures. Examples from Denmark showcase the positive impact of digitalization investments on energy neutrality and carbon footprint reduction in wastewater treatment plants.

The hydropower sector benefits from digital solutions in terms of efficiency enhancement and environmental monitoring. Digital technologies enable the monitoring of water inflow and discharge, water quality, and other factors impacting the surrounding environment. They also support predictive maintenance, cost reduction, and resilience against physical and cyber threats.

A study conducted in the European Union estimates the quantifiable benefits of implementing digital technologies in the water sector. These benefits include leakage reduction in water distribution networks, reduction of CSOs, and improved hydropower operation. The financial investment required for the digital transition in the EU is significant, but the potential benefits make it a worthwhile endeavor.

Overall, the transformative potential of digital technologies in the water sector is substantial. As digital solutions continue to develop and expand, they have the power to revolutionize water management, contribute to sustainability, and create a more efficient and resilient water infrastructure.

