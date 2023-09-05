Accor Leverages Digital Innovation to Drive Growth in China

Accor, a leading hospitality group, is harnessing the power of digital technology to fuel its expansion and success in China. With the launch of the Digital Factory China in 2021, Accor is customizing its global solutions to meet the unique needs of Chinese consumers.

The Digital Factory China is an extension of Accor’s global Digital & Business Factory based in Paris. Its mission is to develop cutting-edge solutions, digital experiences, and loyalty programs specifically tailored to the Chinese market. By establishing a regionally-centric division with local expertise and made-in-China solutions, Accor is driving its growth in the country.

One of the key initiatives developed by Accor Greater China is the Accor ALL Plus China subscription program. This program offers customized offerings for travel, cuisine, and lifestyle experiences that align with Chinese consumers’ interests, behaviors, and lifestyles. It is fully integrated into WeChat’s Mini Program, providing a seamless and tailored digital customer journey experience.

Accor has also formed strong partnerships with leading Chinese travel services platforms, such as Trip.com and Alibaba. These partnerships have resulted in dual loyalty programs and exclusive programs and opportunities for Accor’s ALL members. Moreover, Accor has partnered with Douyin, China’s popular social media platform, to create and distribute engaging content targeted at China’s digital-native population.

With the Digital Factory China, Accor has gained a deep understanding of the Chinese market and consumer behavior. This has allowed them to address and anticipate the market’s unique needs with consumer-centric solutions. The collaboration between teams in France and China has provided Accor with a competitive advantage in the rapidly growing Chinese hospitality market.

Accor is a global hospitality group operating in over 110 countries with a diverse portfolio of more than 40 hotel brands. The company is committed to business ethics, responsible tourism, sustainable development, community outreach, and diversity and inclusion.

Sources:

– Accor Press Release