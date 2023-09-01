The Digital Cooperation Organisation Launches Digital Prosperity Awards

The Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO) has introduced the Digital Prosperity Awards, aiming to recognize and celebrate exceptional digital contributions that promote prosperity for all, with a specific focus on the digital economy and its role in driving development and growth for nations.

The Digital Prosperity Awards are based on three fundamental pillars, each rewarded in individual categories that represent critical aspects of digital progress. These pillars include Digital Innovation, which rewards initiatives that utilize disruptive technology solutions to drive positive change and significant progress. The second pillar, Digital Transformation, recognizes exemplary efforts in using digital technologies to enhance decision-making processes and foster progress and prosperity. The third pillar, Corporate Accountability, awards initiatives that demonstrate ethical practices and principles in the use of digital technologies for societal progress.

In addition to these pillars, the awards also include a category for Environmental Sustainability, which acknowledges outstanding contributions to harnessing digital innovations to address environmental challenges and promote sustainability for a prosperous future.

Deemah AlYahya, Secretary General of the DCO, emphasizes the importance of these awards in recognizing outstanding digital contributions by businesses. The aim is to identify the best digital innovators from DCO member states and around the world who are benefiting humanity.

The Digital Prosperity Awards seek to highlight initiatives that adopt best practices, policies, and strategies to accelerate digital transformation within their respective countries. By accelerating progress in the digital economy, these awards aim to promote constructive cooperation and cultivate a shared vision among stakeholders.

Impartial world leaders, innovators, and technical specialists will evaluate participants and candidates based on their initiatives to address local, regional, or global challenges across all economic sectors. The ultimate goal is to foster a more inclusive and digitally advanced world through cooperation and innovation.

