Autonomous Surface Vessels: Continuing the Spirit of Exploration

In the 15th century, the Age of Exploration began, with European voyagers sailing the seas in search of new trade routes, knowledge, and lands. At that time, the impact of these explorers forever changed the world and shaped geography into the science it is today.

One famous explorer, James Cook, embarked on a journey in 1772 aboard the vessels Resolution and Adventure, with the goal of finding the “southern continent,” which we now know as Australia. While the ships separated during the voyage, Cook and his crew continued their exploration in the South Pacific. In 1773, Cook crossed the Antarctic Circle, coming close to sighting land. Although the actual sighting of Antarctica occurred years later, Cook’s voyage played a significant role in setting the stage for future explorations in Antarctica.

Fast forward to the modern age, where exploration is no longer limited to individuals but instead relies on machines. Autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) have taken on the role of modern-day explorers. These vessels are equipped with advanced technology and sensors to gather valuable data and contribute to our understanding of the world’s changing ecosystems.

One notable ASV is the Explorer Class SD 1020, developed by California-based company Saildrone. In 2019, this vessel embarked on a mission to circumnavigate Antarctica. Fitted with sensors such as a NOAA-designed CO2 sensor and an Acoustic Doppler Current Profiler, the SD 1020 aimed to study the ecosystem and monitor environmental changes in the region.

ASVs like the SD 1020 play a crucial role in expanding our knowledge of the world’s oceans and remote areas. They are capable of collecting data that would be difficult or dangerous for humans to obtain. These vessels are a testament to the spirit of exploration, as they continue to push boundaries and unlock new discoveries.

While much of the world’s land has been explored, the spirit of exploration remains alive through the use of autonomous surface vessels. These machines are pioneering new frontiers and expanding our understanding of the world we live in.

Definitions:

– Autonomous surface vessels (ASVs): Unmanned marine vessels that can operate without human intervention.

– Acoustic Doppler Current Profiler: A device used to measure the speed and direction of ocean currents.

– NOAA: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a U.S. government agency responsible for the study of weather, climate, and oceans.

Source: Article originally published in July/August 2023 edition.