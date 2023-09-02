BlackBerry: From Phones to Cybersecurity

After the death of Kim Kardashian’s last BlackBerry phone in 2016, many assumed that BlackBerry Ltd, the company behind the phone, would fade into obscurity. However, BlackBerry has reinvented itself as a leader in cybersecurity.

BlackBerry’s roots date back to 1984 when Canadian university students Mike Lazaridis and Douglas Fregin founded Research In Motion (RIM) Ltd. The company developed wireless technology and pagers with email capability. In 2006, they introduced the BlackBerry Pearl 8100, which featured a distinctive Qwerty tactile keyboard.

Despite the introduction of the iPhone in 2007, BlackBerry found its niche in the global business community. It initially outperformed Apple in phone sales and had millions of users worldwide. However, competition from Apple and Android smartphones, along with internal struggles, led to layoffs and financial losses.

In 2015/2016, BlackBerry shifted its focus to cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT) technology. Today, cybersecurity and IoT make up 86% of BlackBerry’s earnings. The company has developed intelligent security solutions, including AI and predictive cybersecurity solutions, to combat the increasing threat of cyberattacks.

BlackBerry’s chief marketing officer, Neelam Sandhu, recognizes the emotional connection some people still hold towards BlackBerry. While people may miss the brand, they have embraced touchscreen devices. Sandhu emphasizes that cybersecurity is now a necessity, especially as AI becomes more prevalent.

BlackBerry’s transition from phones to cybersecurity has been successful, allowing the company to stay relevant and profitable. Although it may not have regained its mobile phone crown, BlackBerry has proven its resilience and adaptability in the ever-evolving tech industry.

