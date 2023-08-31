CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Volition Studio, Developer of Saints Row Series, Shut Down by Embracer Group

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 31, 2023
Volition, the renowned game studio behind popular series such as Descent, Red Faction, and Saints Row, has been closed down by Embracer Group. Founded in 1993, Volition gained recognition for its innovative games over the past three decades. The studio has changed hands multiple times, starting with its acquisition by THQ before being sold to Plaion. Plaion, in turn, placed Volition under its Deep Silver label. In 2018, both Plaion and Deep Silver were acquired by Embracer Group.

The closure of Volition comes after the release of its most recent game, a reboot of the popular Saints Row series, which received mixed reviews. Embracer Group reacted by transferring ownership of the studio to its subsidiary company, Gearbox Entertainment.

The news of Volition’s closure was first reported by Ryan Hoss, a former VFX artist at the studio, who shared the information on social media. Volition later confirmed the closure on LinkedIn, stating that the decision was made as part of Embracer Group’s restructuring program to strengthen its position in the video game industry.

As the closure takes effect immediately, Volition will not be able to witness the success of Saints Row, which has been chosen as a PlayStation Plus Essential game for September. In an official statement, Volition expressed its commitment to providing job assistance and support for its employees during the transition.

It remains unclear why Embracer Group made the decision to shut down Volition. Requests for further information and comment from Embracer Group are yet to be answered.

