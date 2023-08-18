The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood: Contemplating the Power of Destiny

Fate and free will have been subjects of debate throughout human existence, with many imagining a world determined by destiny. Developer Deconstructeam explores these themes in their games, such as Gods Will Be Watching and The Red Strings Club. Their latest release, The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood, delves into the power of destiny through a story told via tarot deck building and dialogue.

The game follows Fortuna, a fortune-telling human turned witch who has been in exile on an asteroid for 200 years. She calls upon an otherworldly being called a Behemoth to regain her magic and escape her isolation. The game progresses through Fortuna’s decisions, which shape the story’s trajectory. These decisions impact not only the narrative, but also the building of a tarot-like deck, which is influenced by the choices made throughout the game.

The story of The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood revolves around Fortuna’s interactions with the Behemoth and a group of visiting witches. It combines political drama, personal relationships, and love, creating a web of intriguing characters and their messy relationships. While the pacing may be slow at times, the diverse and thoughtfully written character relationships drive the game forward.

The tarot cards serve as a storytelling device, allowing players to shape their own deck in deck building sections. The Behemoth enables the creation of cards by combining backgrounds, characters, and decorations. Each card can be interpreted in different ways based on keywords associated with it, and players can customize their appearance. This creative process helps players understand the other witches, their hopes, and the paths their lives are taking.

While the tarot cards offer creative flexibility, their outcomes remain random. Once a card is pulled, the player must accept the consequences, reflecting the concept of fate. Reloading the game to change the outcome is not possible, emphasizing the idea of inevitability and adding weight to the player’s decisions.

Despite some pacing issues, The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood stands out for its engaging characters and intricate deck building system. It invites players to contemplate the power of destiny and the impact of their choices on the story’s progression.