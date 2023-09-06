Improving Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics with AI

Arushi Doshi, a manager in Deloitte’s cybersecurity and forensics department, discusses her work in the field and how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming it. Her role involves investigating technology-enabled cyber and forensic cases for clients and utilizing data analytics. She collaborates with senior business stakeholders, facilitates workshops, and reports on project progress. Doshi finds satisfaction in solving complex problems and providing clients with digital safety and clarity in the midst of chaos.

One notable project she worked on was crafting a compliance-focused case management platform for a large technology company. This project required coordination across different time zones and involved stakeholders with distinct data objectives. Seeing the platform evolve to provide an efficient regulatory framework and enhance the client’s workforce was particularly rewarding for Doshi, as it deepened her understanding of the interconnectedness of digital business operations.

Doshi believes that integrating AI advancements into cybersecurity and forensics can proactively detect threats, understand patterns, and predict future risks. However, ethical use of AI is crucial to maintaining the integrity of investigations and avoiding biases. Standardizing protocols that combine traditional methods with AI-driven insights will ensure reliable and robust analyses.

Doshi is passionate about encouraging young girls and women to pursue careers in STEM and cybersecurity. She believes that diversity and inclusion lead to richer ideas and innovative solutions. Currently, women are underrepresented in the field, limiting both diverse perspectives and opportunities for impactful contributions. Initiatives like Deloitte’s ‘Women in Cyber’ aim to inspire young girls to explore STEM and recognize the promising future that these fields offer.

The landscape of digital forensics and cybersecurity has significantly changed in the past few years. The increasing frequency of ransomware attacks and the complications introduced by the pandemic have made cybersecurity a top business priority. The vast amount of data and stringent data protection regulations have amplified the importance of digital forensics. Organizations not only need robust cyber defenses but also need to comply with evolving legal requirements. Data compliance has become a critical component of any organization’s cyber strategy.

To embark on a career in cybersecurity and digital forensics, Doshi advises individuals to have a curiosity for continuous learning. Strong communication with stakeholders and polished project management skills are equally important alongside technical expertise.

