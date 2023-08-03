Local-First Software: A Solution to Broken Software

A few years ago, the discussion forum Hacker News introduced a phrase that caught the attention of engineers – “local-first software.” Some engineers dismissed it as a marketing term, while others saw it as a potential solution to the broken software they were encountering.

The concept of local-first software gained traction with the release of a white paper in 2019, authored by Martin Kleppmann and a group of open source developers at an independent research lab called Ink & Switch. Kleppmann and his colleagues, who had previously worked in successful tech startups, were disappointed with the state of the industry. Despite an abundance of software developers, the focus seemed to be on coding for the cloud rather than creating better experiences for users.

The prevailing trend in the industry was to rely on cloud computing, where data is stored and processed on remote servers. However, the local-first software movement proposed a different approach. It aimed to retain the accessibility and collaboration capabilities of the cloud, but with software that operated without relying on centralized servers.

The idea behind local-first software is to prioritize the user’s personal computer over someone else’s when it comes to data storage and processing. For example, if two people wanted to collaborate on a document, they would each have their own copy stored locally on their devices. Changes made to the document would be reconciled whenever the devices connect, ensuring that both versions stay up to date.

Building local-first software requires a different approach to structuring data and different mathematical models. The result is software that performs better and is not limited by the speed of a central server. Local-first software also allows startups and indie developers to avoid the need for VC funding tied to cloud infrastructure costs, enabling them to focus on more innovative applications.

By embracing local-first software, developers can take advantage of the increasing power of devices and deliver better user experiences. As platforms driven by platform capitalism become more restrictive and prioritize profits over user needs, local-first software offers a path toward more user-centric technology.

The concept of local-first software has gained attention as an alternative to the cloud-based models dominant in the industry. It offers the potential for more control over data, improved performance, and the ability to create innovative applications. Promoting local-first software could pave the way for a technological shift that prioritizes user needs and experiences over business considerations.