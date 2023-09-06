India’s Moon Mission: Lander Vikram Spotted, Rover Pragyan Missing

India made history on August 23 by becoming the fourth nation to successfully soft land on the Moon, and the first to do so close to the lunar South Pole. The lander Vikram and the rover Pragyan have completed their primary mission and are currently in sleep mode, preparing for their first lunar night.

Before the lunar night descended upon the region, NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) managed to capture some images from orbit. While Vikram, which measures 2 by 2 meters, is visible in the photograph taken by LRO, rover Pragyan unfortunately is not.

Interestingly, during its flyover, LRO came across another site where Russia’s Luna-25 mission was supposed to land near the South Pole of the Moon. However, Luna-25 crash-landed, resulting in a new crater that is also visible from orbit.

As Vikram and Pragyan wait through the lunar night, they are hoping to survive and wake up again on September 22 when the first sun rays hit the region once more.

This achievement by India in successfully landing near the lunar South Pole marks a significant milestone in space exploration. It opens doors to further scientific discoveries and potential future missions to explore this uncharted region of the Moon.

Definitions:

– Lunar night: The period of darkness on the lunar surface when the Sun is not visible.

– Soft landing: A controlled landing on the surface of a celestial body, typically without causing damage to the lander or rover.

– South Pole: The southernmost point on the Moon’s surface.