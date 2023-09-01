The Case of the Golden Idol: Free Trial and Final Expansion Now Available

The Case of the Golden Idol, a captivating detective game by Color Gray Games, now offers a free web-browser-based version that serves as a free trial. This version includes the first three cases of the game, allowing players to experience the eerie murder mystery firsthand. Inspired by The Return of the Obra Dinn by Lucas Pope, the game immerses players in examining grisly dioramas and solving mysteries.

The self-directed nature of The Case of the Golden Idol makes it highly engaging, with its lack of hand-holding and ominous atmosphere keeping players hooked. It was recognized for its excellence in design, winning the 2023 Independent Games Festival Award and receiving a BAFTA nomination. Despite being considered one of the best indie games of 2022, it remains relatively unknown.

To address this, the developer has released a free trial to enable more players to experience the game’s impressive qualities. This smart choice allows potential players to fully grasp the game’s brilliance. The Case of the Golden Idol has already garnered praise from reviewers, with one calling it their favorite game of 2022.

In addition to the free trial, Color Gray Games has also surprised players with the release of the second and seemingly final expansion called Golden Idol Mysteries The Lemurian Vampire. Serving as a prequel to the main game, this expansion explores the origins of the golden idol. While it signals the end of the game’s expansions, it aims to provide a comprehensive and satisfying conclusion to the overarching narrative of the saga.

Available on Steam and Nintendo Switch, The Lemurian Vampire offers three additional mysteries to solve. Players can expect to be enthralled by the game’s captivating storyline and intriguing gameplay. As fans eagerly await Color Gray Games’ next project, they can immerse themselves in The Case of the Golden Idol and its expansions, experiencing an exceptional detective narrative in a visually stunning world.

