The Case of the Golden Idol Expands with Golden Idol Mysteries: The Lemurian Vampire

Color Gray Games and Playstack have released the latest add-on for The Case of the Golden Idol, titled Golden Idol Mysteries: The Lemurian Vampire. This three-case expansion serves as the final chapter in the origin story of the Golden Idol and explores the involvement of the Cloudsleys. It directly connects to the previous expansion, The Spider of Lanka, which was released in May.

The Lemurian Vampire expansion is not recommended for those who have not played The Case of the Golden Idol yet. It is available for $5.99 on Mac and Windows PC via Steam, as well as on Nintendo Switch. Players who want to experience the game can now try the browser-based version of the demo, which allows them to play the first three cases for free.

In addition to the new expansion, Color Gray Games has also released a patch for the Switch version of the game. This patch addresses a save game issue that some players had encountered.

The Case of the Golden Idol has received positive reviews for its captivating mystery and immersive gameplay. It is a must-play for fans of detective games and puzzle-solving. The Golden Idol Mysteries: The Lemurian Vampire expansion adds new depth to the game’s storyline and offers players more intriguing cases to solve.

Sources:

– Color Gray Games

– Playstack