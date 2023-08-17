“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III” Introduces Open Combat Missions

The upcoming release of “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III” is set to break the mold of the series by introducing “open combat missions.” Developed by Sledgehammer Games, the highly anticipated game aims to provide players with a more flexible and customizable experience. These open-ended spaces will offer different and optional objectives, allowing players to revisit locations without encountering the same story beats.

In previous Call of Duty games, every player experienced each mission in the same linear, cinematic way. However, the latest entry in the franchise, slated for release on November 10th, will provide players with a “sandbox” experience for the first time. Players can choose their playstyle, whether it be silent and stealthy or aggressive and guns blazing, and the game will adapt accordingly to support their preferences.

The Call of Duty franchise is a titan in the entertainment industry, generating massive revenue with each annual release. Last year’s “Modern Warfare II” achieved $1 billion in sales within just 10 days. While multiplayer features have been a significant factor in its success, the single-player story mode is also known for its cinematic quality.

“Modern Warfare III” marks a departure from the linear storytelling of previous games. The narrative director, Brian Bloom, and the team have introduced branching dialogue trees that react to player decisions. Exploring new areas triggers additional speech, and character lines vary depending on the player’s actions. The game’s script now focuses on “if/when” actions rather than prescribed sequences, bringing a more exciting and dynamic element to the gameplay.

In addition to the innovative gameplay features, the Call of Duty series has also established its fictional countries and settings, such as Urzikstan and Kastovia. The narrative and characters are considered the “soul” of the franchise, with players forming attachments to these locations. The rebooted trilogy, which began in 2019, intends to extend beyond this year’s release, with character arcs planned for future games.

Overall, “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III” promises to deliver a groundbreaking experience for players, offering open combat missions, adaptive gameplay, and a rich narrative that expands upon established storylines.