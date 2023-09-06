September Update: New Features Coming to Xbox

Xbox has recently announced its upcoming September update, which will introduce several exciting features for gamers. This update aims to enhance the overall gaming experience and provide additional functionalities for Xbox users.

One of the main highlights of this update is the ability to stream Xbox gameplay directly on Discord. By linking their Discord account, gamers can now share their gameplay in real-time with their friends. This feature allows for seamless integration between Xbox and Discord, promoting a more social gaming experience.

Another significant addition is the variable refresh rate (VRR) feature for Xbox Series X|S consoles. VRR allows the user’s TV or monitor to adjust its refresh rate based on the frame rate of the content being viewed. This results in smoother gameplay and reduces screen tearing. Users can easily enable or disable this feature through the console’s settings menu.

Additionally, Xbox is introducing new ways to view and redeem rewards. Gamers will now have a dedicated Rewards tab where they can easily access and redeem their accumulated rewards. This streamlined experience makes it more convenient for users to track and utilize their rewards.

Furthermore, Xbox has implemented a voice reporting feature to combat inappropriate in-game voice chats. Players can now capture a 60-second video clip of any voice incident that violates Xbox Community Standards and report it to the Xbox Safety Team for review. This feature promotes a safer and more inclusive gaming environment.

Lastly, the Xbox app on PC has received updates to enhance its overall performance and user experience. These updates include faster loading times, new fonts and button styles, and improved library and installation queue management.

Overall, the September update brings a range of exciting features and improvements to the Xbox ecosystem. These additions aim to provide gamers with a more immersive and enjoyable gaming experience while ensuring a safe and inclusive gaming community.

Sources:

– Xbox News: September Update

– Xbox Support: Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)

– Xbox Support: Rewards and Redeems