Best Stable Diffusion Implementations for Apple Silicon Mac Users

Stable Diffusion has quickly become the preferred image generator for AI enthusiasts interested in AI-generated visual art. However, Apple Silicon Mac users often face limitations when it comes to running Stable Diffusion due to the restrictions imposed by Apple. This article explores some of the best Stable Diffusion implementations tailored for Apple Silicon Mac users.

Diffusion Bee: Peak Mac Experience

Diffusion Bee provides a seamless experience for users who prefer a simple and user-friendly interface. It eliminates the need for complicated installations and configurations, making it the cleanest app in the realm of Stable Diffusion. Diffusion Bee takes care of everything, from downloading models to optimizing them for efficient image generation.

To install and run Diffusion Bee:

Search for Diffusion Bee in the App Store and install it. Visit the Civitai “Share your models” page to install custom models. Download your preferred model. Open Diffusion Bee and import the model by clicking on the “Model” tab and then “Add New Model.”

Pros of Diffusion Bee:

Easy to use

Simple interface

Compatible with custom models

Compatible with Apple’s CoreML

Cons of Diffusion Bee:

No SDXL support

Limited flexibility for advanced workflows

Draw Things: A Mac App for Advanced Users

Draw Things is a more advanced app that offers increased flexibility and a wider range of options for creating images. It is compatible with CoreML, which optimizes models for faster image generation on Macs. Though the interface is slightly less user-friendly compared to Diffusion Bee, Draw Things provides native support for SDXL and the refiner.

To install and add custom models to Draw Things:

Download Draw Things from the App Store or its official site. Draw Things allows in-app downloading of custom models or the option to import models from third-party websites like Civit AI or Hugging Face.

Pros of Draw Things:

Highly flexible

CoreML-compatible

Runs on other Apple devices like iPads

Allows in-app download of custom models

Optimized for Apple Silicon

Cons of Draw Things:

Complex interface

Visually less appealing

Duplicates files when importing models, consuming more storage

Automatic 1111: The Swiss Army Knife of UIs

Automatic 1111 is known for its compatibility with third-party tools, making it ideal for advanced users interested in image generation. However, it requires a more complex installation process.

To install Automatic 1111:

Install Homebrew by following the detailed guide provided. Clone the web UI repository and download your favorite models. Launch the web UI by running the necessary commands in the terminal.

Pros of Automatic 1111:

Extreme compatibility with Stable Diffusion updates and third-party developments

Large community support

Cons of Automatic 1111:

Poor memory management

Complex installation

Not optimized for Apple Silicon

These three implementations are recommended for Apple Silicon Mac users looking to explore Stable Diffusion. However, there are many other options available that offer their own merits and should also be considered.

