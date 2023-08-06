Virgin Atlantic Flying Club: How to Earn and Redeem Points

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club is a frequent flyer program that offers various redemption opportunities. The program has niche award deals and valuable redemption values with partner airlines. Virgin Atlantic now belongs to SkyTeam, which has expanded options to redeem miles. Additionally, the program has individual partners that offer great value. One of the main advantages of Virgin Atlantic Flying Club is the ease of earning points.

In the United States, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club partners with Amex Membership Rewards, Bilt Rewards, Capital One, Chase Ultimate Rewards, and Citi ThankYou. Transferring points from these currencies to Virgin Atlantic often includes bonuses of 25-30%, making points go further. This makes earning Virgin Atlantic Flying Club points convenient.

Redeeming Virgin Atlantic Flying Club points can be a bit complex due to the different award charts for different airlines. Some airlines have zone-based award charts, while others have distance-based award charts. For instance, Virgin Atlantic has a zone-based award chart for travel on their own airline and their non-SkyTeam partners. They also have both zone and distance-based award charts for travel on Delta. Furthermore, there is a distance-based award chart for travel on SkyTeam partners excluding Virgin Atlantic and Delta.

Booking Virgin Atlantic flights is an obvious choice for redeeming points. Their award seat guarantee ensures availability for business class, premium economy, and economy seats. Points requirements for transatlantic business class awards range from 47,500-80,000 points one-way. However, carrier-imposed surcharges can be steep, especially in conjunction with the UK Air Passenger Duty.

One of the best redemptions is for travel on All Nippon Airways (ANA). ANA offers exceptional premium products, and Virgin Atlantic’s award chart for ANA has reasonable pricing. Business class awards between the US mainland or Europe and Japan cost 45,000-47,500 points one-way, and first class awards cost 72,500-85,000 points one-way. While there are carrier-imposed surcharges, they are mild compared to others.

Travel on Delta Air Lines is another option for redeeming Virgin Atlantic points. Virgin Atlantic has a joint venture with Delta, and there are three separate award charts for this partnership. Despite the complexity, redeeming points on Delta can still provide great value.

Overall, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club is an underrated program with valuable redemption opportunities. With easy ways to earn points and various options for redemption, it is worth considering for frequent travelers.