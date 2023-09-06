Choosing the Best Background and Traits in Starfield

Starfield, the highly anticipated Xbox game, is now available on Game Pass, giving players the opportunity to create their own characters. The game requires players to make important choices during character creation that will impact their gameplay. To help players navigate this process, here are some suggestions for the best backgrounds and traits to pick when creating your Starfield character.

Best Backgrounds

The background you choose for your character in Starfield not only affects their backstory but also determines their starting skills. These skills are crucial for various activities such as piloting ships, lockpicking, and combat. While there are no wrong choices, here are some recommended backgrounds:

Soldier: Starts with increased stamina, increased damage from bullet-based guns, and access to boost packs. Ideal for beginners who prefer combat-focused gameplay.

Long Hauler: Begins with increased inventory size and ship piloting skills. Useful for early-game exploration and resource management.

Combat Medic: Starts with increased health and improved effectiveness with healing items. Also receives a bonus to pistol damage.

Diplomat: Begins with better persuasion chances with NPCs, improved buy and sell prices at stores, and higher health.

Industrialist: Starts with better persuasion chances, the ability to pick advanced locks, and the capability to research projects using fewer resources.

Bounty Hunter: Instantly gains access to better ships and the ability to target specific ship systems in dogfights. Also includes boost pack training. Recommended for players interested in dominating ship combat.

File Not Found: Offers a well-rounded starting point, including better weapon damage, increased health, and basic piloting skills.

Remember, your choice of background will not limit your character’s progression. As you play the game, you can earn skill points to unlock other abilities and skills.

Best Traits

In addition to selecting a background, Starfield also requires players to choose three traits for their character. These traits have pros and cons and cannot be replaced or acquired later. Here are some recommended traits:

Raised Enlightened or Raised Universal: These traits align your character with a major fictional religion in Starfield. Both come without any downsides and provide a bonus chest of goodies. Note that choosing one trait eliminates the option to choose the other.

Neon Street Rat: This trait grants special dialogue options and unlocks unique rewards from factions. It increases crime bounties from other factions, but that only becomes a disadvantage if you engage in criminal activities.

Empath: Offers combat bonuses for making choices that your human companions like and combat penalties for opposing them. Additionally, it unlocks special dialogue options frequently. Suitable for players who prefer a diplomatic approach.

Introvert or Extrovert: These traits determine oxygen usage while traveling with companions. Extroverts use less oxygen with companions, while introverts are the opposite. Choose based on your preferred playstyle.

Hero Worshipped: Grants a peculiar man who idolizes your character and brings gifts. The downside is that the man can be bothersome. Recommended for players seeking a humorous experience.

Alien DNA: Increases maximum health and oxygen but reduces the effectiveness of healing items. This disadvantage can be mitigated by investing skill points in the appropriate areas.

Kid Stuff: Allows you to interact with your living parents and send them a weekly monetary contribution. Adds a personal touch to your character but comes with financial responsibilities.

Dream House: Instantly grants access to a large and customizable house with ample storage space. However, a 125,000 credit mortgage is required to avoid being locked out of the house.

While choosing traits can be daunting, remember that the advantages and disadvantages add depth and diversity to your gameplay experience. Don’t be afraid to try different combinations and see what works best for you.

