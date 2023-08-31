Top Labor Day Deals on Apple Products

With Labor Day just around the corner, many companies are offering discounts on large appliances and tech products, including popular Apple devices. Whether you’re in the market for a MacBook, Apple Watch, iPad, AirPods, or iPhone, now is a great time to make a purchase. Here are some of the best Labor Day deals on Apple products:

MacBooks:

– MacBook Air (M2/256GB): Now $899 (previously $1,099)

– MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): Now $749 (previously $999)

– MacBook Pro 14″ Laptop – M2 Pro chip – 16GB Memory – 512GB SSD: Now $1,749 (previously $1,999)

Apple Watches:

– Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm/GPS) Smart Watch: Now $309 (previously $399)

– Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm/GPS) Smart Watch: Now $359 (previously $429)

iPads:

– Apple iPad (9th Generation): Now $279 (previously $329)

– Apple iPad Air (5th Generation): Now $551 (previously $599)

AirPods:

– Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): Now $99 (previously $129)

– Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): Now $139 (previously $169)

– Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation): Now $219 (previously $249)

– Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones: Now $477 (previously $549)

iPhones:

– Free iPhone 14 when adding a new line with Verizon’s unlimited plan

– Up to $1,000 off the iPhone 14 Pro Max with a trade-in on an unlimited AT&T plan

Labor Day sales provide an excellent opportunity to save money and upgrade to the latest Apple products. Whether you need a new laptop, smartwatch, tablet, wireless headphones, or smartphone, these deals offer significant markdowns on popular Apple devices.

Please note that prices and availability are subject to change, so it’s essential to check with retailers for the most up-to-date information.

