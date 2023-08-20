Best Budget Gaming Laptops for Under $1,000

Are you looking for affordable gaming laptops? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. We’ve rounded up the best budget gaming laptops that provide excellent value for your money. In this guide, we’ll focus on laptops priced at or below $1,000.

One of the top picks is the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8. Despite being a budget gaming laptop, it offers impressive performance. With an AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX CPU, Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU, 512GB of storage, and 16GB of DDR5 memory, it delivers solid gaming capabilities. The Lenovo Legion Pro 5 is built with high-quality materials, a great keyboard, minimal body flex, and a long-lasting battery.

Another option is the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022). Although it may be considered expensive, the previous year’s model offers excellent value for money. It features a Ryzen 9 6900HS processor, Radeon RX 6700S graphics card, ample storage space, a beautiful 120Hz display, and USB-C charging. The ROG Zephyrus G14 provides outstanding performance at a reasonable price.

For those on a strict budget, the Dell G15 is a great choice. Priced at $730, it comes with a 10-core Intel Core i5-13450HX, Nvidia RTX 3050, 8GB of memory, and a 256GB SSD. While it may not offer top-tier performance, it is still a solid option for 1080p gaming.

If you prefer a Chromebook, the Acer Chromebook 516 GE is worth considering. While not designed for intensive gaming, it offers excellent battery life, a fantastic screen, and a powerful Intel Core i5-1240P processor. With the right internet connection and cloud gaming services like GeForce Now and Xbox Game Pass, the Chromebook 516 GE can provide an enjoyable gaming experience.

In conclusion, these budget gaming laptops offer great value for their price range. Whether you prefer Windows laptops or Chromebooks, there are options available that can meet your gaming needs without breaking the bank.