Best Back-to-School Tech Deals

You don’t have to be a student to take advantage of “back-to-school deals.” Many of the deals available are not exclusive to students but are simply timed with the start of the school season. Best Buy is currently running an anniversary sale alongside these back-to-school deals, offering some fantastic tech deals.

It’s worth noting that Labor Day sales will begin later this month, bringing deals from various retailers. However, here are some of the best tech deals you can find right now.

Headphone and Earbud Deals:

– Beats Flex Wireless Earphones: $44.99 (formerly $69.99)

– Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbud Headphones: $89.99 (formerly $149.99)

– Galaxy Buds2 True Wireless Earbud Headphones: $109.99 (formerly $149.99)

– Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Canceling In-Ear Earbuds: $159.99 (formerly $199.99)

TVs, Monitors, and Video Game Deals:

– Samsung 27″ Odyssey FHD IPS 240Hz G-Sync Gaming Monitor: $279.99 (formerly $349.99)

– PlayStation 5 Console: $449.99 (formerly $499.99)

– Insignia 24″ Class F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV and Free Echo Pop Speaker: $64.99 (formerly $119.99)

– Toshiba 75″ Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $529.99 (formerly $799.99)

– TLC 85″ Class S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV with Google TV: $999.99 (formerly $1399.99)

Tablets and Laptop Deals:

– 10.2-Inch iPad (9th Generation) with Wi-Fi – 64GB: $269.99 (formerly $329.99)

– Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) – 10.61″ – Tablet – 32GB: $139.99 (formerly $189.99)

– Inspiron 14 Laptop: $449.99 (formerly $699.99)

– HP Laptop 17z-cp200, 17.3″: $299.99 (formerly $499.99)

These are just a few of the tech deals currently available. Keep an eye out for more deals during the upcoming Labor Day sales.