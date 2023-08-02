Best Back to School Deals on Apple Products

We have compiled a list of the best back to school sales on Apple products, including great deals on AirPods Pro 2, MacBook Air, iPad, and more. Please note that MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors.

Apple Accessories

For students looking for backpack accessories, there are some great deals on Apple’s first-party accessories. Amazon is offering the AirTag 4-Pack for $84.99, saving you $14. The Apple Pencil 2 is also on sale on Amazon for a new all-time low price of $89.00, down from $129.00. Additionally, the MagSafe Charger is available for $28.99 on Woot this week.

MacBook Air

If you’re in the market for an affordable Apple notebook for school, the M1 MacBook Air is currently priced at $749.99 on Amazon, down from $999.00. This is the lowest price we’ve seen so far on the 2020 MacBook Air.

While there are newer models available, the M1 MacBook Air from 2020 is still a great option for everyday tasks like note-taking, paper writing, and scheduling. Check out our guide to learn more about the differences between the generations.

MacBook Pro

If you need a more powerful notebook and are willing to spend a bit more, the M2 13-inch MacBook Pro is available for $1,099.00 on Amazon, down from $1,299.00. This entry-level MacBook Pro option comes with the upgraded M2 chip.

AirPods

Amazon has discounts on two AirPods models with noise cancellation features, perfect for study sessions. The AirPods Pro 2 are available for $199.00, a $50 discount, while the AirPods Max are priced at $449.99, a $99 discount. To see the final discount, you will need to add the AirPods Max to your cart.

iPad

For those in need of a budget iPad option, the 9th generation 64GB Wi-Fi iPad is on sale for $269.99 on Amazon, down from $329.00. This is the second-best price we’ve seen on this tablet, and both the Silver and Space Gray options are available.

Please note that this iPad is only compatible with the first generation Apple Pencil.

For more Apple-related products and accessories, be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup.