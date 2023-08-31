The Best Apple Watch Deals: Save Big on the Latest Models!

If you’re in the market for a new smartwatch, look no further than the Apple Watch. Known for its sleek design and impressive features, the Apple Watch is the top choice for many tech enthusiasts. However, its high price tag can be a deterrent for some. Luckily, there are now sales happening on various Apple Watch models, making them more budget-friendly. Here are the best Apple Watch deals you can find:

1. Apple Watch SE (First Generation): $149

The first-generation Apple Watch SE is a solid smartwatch and one of the most affordable options available. It offers features such as call and text functionality, activity tracking, and more. It is also waterproof, allowing you to swim without worrying about taking it off. Made with 100% recycled aluminum, it’s also an eco-friendly choice. The Apple Watch SE comes in three colors and two size options.

2. Apple Watch SE (Second Generation): $240

The second-generation Apple Watch SE is similar to its predecessor, with a few notable upgrades. It features an improved processor for faster performance and an accelerometer for Crash Detection. Despite these improvements, it remains affordable, and the second-gen model actually costs less than the first-gen model at MSRP. You can choose from three colors and two size options.

3. Apple Watch Series 8: $310

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the latest model and offers the most advanced features. It is a powerhouse in a small package, with high-end sensors that track various health metrics such as skin surface temperature and blood oxygen level. It also allows you to take an ECG anytime you want. The Series 8 is made of recycled aluminum and comes in four colors and two size options.

4. Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular): $359

If you want the added convenience of cellular functionality, opt for the Apple Watch Series 8 with GPS and cellular capabilities. This watch can be used on its own without pairing it with a smartphone. It has all the same features as the GPS-only model, providing you with a seamless experience.

If the above options are still outside your budget, you can consider purchasing a renewed Apple Watch from Amazon. These refurbished options offer a more affordable price while still providing a quality product.

Don’t miss out on these excellent Apple Watch deals. Whether you’re looking for an entry-level option or the top-of-the-line model, there’s something for everyone. Upgrade your wristwear and enjoy all the benefits of a smartwatch without breaking the bank!

