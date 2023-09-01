The Best Labor Day Deals on Apple Products: Upgrade Your Tech Now!

Labor Day weekend is a great time to find deep discounts on Apple devices. With retailers clearing out their inventories in anticipation of the upcoming iPhone 15 event, you can take advantage of some of the best sales before the holiday season begins. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your MacBook, iPad, Apple Watch, or AirPods, now is the perfect time to make your purchase.

While the Apple Store itself doesn’t host a Labor Day sale, third-party retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are picking up the slack. They are offering some excellent deals on a wide range of Apple products.

One standout deal is on the second-generation AirPods Pro, which feature improved active noise cancellation, Adaptive Transparency mode, and better battery life. Both Amazon and Best Buy have them on sale for just $199.99, a 20% discount off their retail price.

If you’re in the market for an iPad, the 2022 iPad Air is a highly recommended choice. It combines a powerful M1 processor with a large display, great battery life, and an excellent selfie camera with Center Stage. You can snag the base configuration with 64GB of storage for $599, a 20% discount off its original price.

For those in need of a new laptop, the 13-inch M2-powered MacBook Air is a top contender. It offers a long battery life, impressive display, comfortable keyboard, and stellar performance. Best Buy is currently offering it for just $899, a $200 discount off the regular price.

Lastly, if you’re looking for a new smartwatch, the latest Apple Watch is packed with advanced health features such as an ECG app, blood oxygen sensor, and body temperature sensor. Amazon and Walmart are currently offering the base model with a 41mm band for $309.99, almost $90 off.

Take advantage of these Labor Day deals to upgrade your Apple devices and stay ahead of the curve. Don’t miss out on these great savings!

