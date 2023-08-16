Aura Smart Sleep Mask: Relax, Rest, and Wake up Rejuvenated

The Aura Smart Sleep Mask is designed to tap into your body’s ability to relax using sound and wake up with the help of a simulated sunrise. Its 100% blackout design ensures that you are surrounded by darkness regardless of the time of day or how bright your surroundings are. The sleep mask features integrated speakers on the sides that play various sounds, from ASMR to nature soundscapes, through the Aura app. In addition, a warm LED light beam placed in front of your eyes provides light therapy that mimics the effects of a sunrise, allowing you to wake up feeling refreshed and energized without any grogginess.

Unlike over-the-counter solutions, the Aura Smart Sleep Mask focuses on creating the right environment for restful sleep rather than relying on medication. The blackout design effectively blocks external light without putting pressure on your eyes. The mask allows you to keep your eyes open and blink while wearing it, offering both comfort and effectiveness. Pairing the mask with the Aura app allows you to customize your relaxation sessions by selecting different soundscapes, sound therapy routines, and guided meditations. You can also configure the light strip for optional light therapy.

Good sleep is essential for overall health and well-being, and the Aura Smart Sleep Mask aims to promote natural and restful sleep. The mask’s soft fabric construction and complete darkness help induce a state of relaxation, while the app enhances the experience by facilitating effective relaxation, meditation, and deeper REM sleep. The mask is travel-friendly, making it ideal for long journeys and can be worn comfortably in any sleeping position.

The mask features a lightweight and face-conforming design, weighing only 130 grams (4.5 ounces). It securely attaches to your face with a velcro strap and includes a 3D memory foam eye cushion that prevents light leakage. The cushion can be easily cleaned either by hand or machine-washing. The mask has intuitive controls on the top for powering the device and adjusting the volume. It is equipped with a USB-C port for convenient charging, and its built-in battery can last up to a week on a full charge.

The Aura Smart Sleep Mask is currently available for a discounted price of $159. You can download the Aura app for free on both iOS and Android devices.