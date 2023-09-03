Audi’s New Q6 e-tron: A Screen-Heavy Electric Vehicle

Audi is preparing to launch its first electric vehicle, the Audi Q6 e-tron, which will be based on the Volkswagen Group’s Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture. While the exterior design of the Q6 e-tron will resemble Audi’s current e-tron SUVs, its interior will feature a unique and innovative “Digital Stage” concept.

The centerpiece of the Q6 e-tron’s interior is the “Digital Stage,” which consists of a triple-screen setup that aims to create a spacious and airy feel. The driver and passenger each have their own screens, with the driver getting Virtual Cockpit digital gauges and the passenger having a screen on the dashboard. They also share a main 14.5-inch MMI screen in the middle.

The 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit and the main MMI screen are integrated into a curved panoramic display, while the passenger screen is physically separate but connected. To enhance the environmentally-friendly design of the Q6 e-tron, Audi has used materials like Elastic Melange, a recycled polyester, for the sport seats and Softwrap.

In addition to the screens, the central MMI screen has updated graphics and a user interface, along with ambient lighting that creates a floating effect at night. The passenger screen, which is 10.9 inches, offers both fun and functionality. Passengers can assist with navigation or media controls and even watch movies, thanks to a privacy mode that prevents the driver from being distracted.

The Q6 e-tron also features an optional augmented reality head-up display (HUD) for the driver, projecting important information 200 meters away. Another highlight is Audi’s first self-learning digital assistant, capable of performing functions ahead of time based on the user’s behavior. Moreover, the car offers a 22-speaker, 830-watt Bang & Olufsen surround sound system.

In terms of size and practicality, the Audi Q6 e-tron is as practical as its gas-powered counterpart, the Audi Q5, offering 18.6 cubic-feet of cargo space with the rear seats in place and 54 cubic-feet with the seats folded.

While additional details about the powertrains, battery, range, and price of the Q6 e-tron are yet to be revealed, Audi’s latest electric crossover promises to be a technologically advanced and screen-heavy vehicle.

Sources:

– Audi NewsPassengers can watch movies on their own screen without distracting the driver