Apple’s Redesign Plans for the Apple Watch: Smaller Chassis, MicroLED Screen, and Blood Pressure Sensor

Apple is reportedly planning a major redesign for the mainline Apple Watch in the coming years. However, the anticipated changes will not be seen in the upcoming iteration of the device. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is working on a thinner version of the Apple Watch called “Apple Watch X,” which will feature magnetic watch band attachments, a blood pressure sensor, and a microLED screen. These new features are expected to be introduced in late 2024 or possibly even 2025.

The current mechanical attachments on Apple Watches have allowed customers to reuse their old bands for an extended period. However, these attachments consume valuable space that could be better utilized to reduce the size of the wearable and enhance the battery and internal components. To illustrate this, the Apple Watch Ultra sacrificed compactness in favor of a larger battery.

Rumors about a brighter and more colorful microLED screen for the Apple Watch have been circulating for months. This technology is not only new but also comes at a high cost. Apple has been working diligently to develop a smaller and more affordable version of the microLED screen specifically for their smallest-screen device.

Additionally, Apple has reportedly been planning to incorporate a blood pressure sensor into the Apple Watch for years. The potential release of this feature coincides with the 10-year anniversary of the wearable.

Regarding this year’s release, Gurman reiterates previous claims that the Apple Watch Series 9 will receive a faster processor, marking the first upgrade since the introduction of the Series 6. However, the screen sizes will remain unchanged from last year’s models, including the 49mm Apple Watch Ultra. Consequently, this update may be considered more minor compared to the previous year’s releases.