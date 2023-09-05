New Apple Watch Deals for Labor Day: Save on Apple Watch Ultra and Series 8

This Labor Day, Amazon is offering some incredible deals on Apple Watches. One standout deal is the discount on the Apple Watch Ultra—a high-end, waterproof smartwatch perfect for endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers, and water sports enthusiasts. Normally priced at $800, Amazon is offering a $50 discount, bringing the price down to just $750.

The Apple Watch Ultra features a 49mm corrosion-resistant Titanium case and a large digital crown with easily accessed buttons. It has 100m of water resistance, making it suitable for swimming and diving. The watch boasts Apple’s biggest, brightest display—a bright Always-On retina display that is easy to read even in direct sunlight. It also offers advanced metrics in the Workout app for endurance athletes, including heart rate zones and running form. The Ultra has dual-frequency GPS for accurate distance and route tracking, and it even suggests pace calculations.

For divers, surfers, and swimmers, the Apple Watch Ultra becomes a personal dive computer when combined with the Oceanic+ app. This is a rare discount on a watch that rarely goes on sale, making it a great opportunity to snag this high-performance timepiece.

If you’re looking for a more affordable option, Amazon is also offering a deal on the Apple Watch Series 8. Available in both 41mm and 45mm versions, these watches are priced at their lowest of the year. The Series 8 features health tracking apps, including the ability to take an ECG, measure heart rate, blood oxygen, and temperature changes. It also offers Crash Detection, sleep stage tracking, and deep workout metrics. The Apple Watch Series 8 helps keep you healthy, safe, and connected, making it a fan-favorite.

Take advantage of these Labor Day deals to save on the Apple Watch Ultra and Series 8. Whether you’re into extreme sports or simply want to track your health and fitness, these watches offer the perfect combination of style and functionality.

