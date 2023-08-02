The Next Generation Apple Watch to Get a Speed Boost with New Processor

The upcoming release of the Apple Watch Series 9 is expected to take place in September, aligning with the launch of the iPhone 15 and other devices as per the company’s usual annual schedule. In previous years, the upgrades to the Apple Watch series have been mostly incremental. However, a recent report suggests that this year’s watches will receive a significant speed boost thanks to a new processor.

Since the introduction of the S6 chip in 2020 with the Apple Watch Series 6, the top-performing Apple Watches have been operating at similar speeds. The S6, alongside subsequent S7 and S8 chipsets, are based on Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, originally designed for the iPhone 11. This technology is also present in last year’s models, including the Apple Watch 8, Apple Watch SE 2, and Apple Watch Ultra.

According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Apple Watch Series 9 will feature an all-new S9 processor, marking a significant improvement and the first meaningful processor upgrade since the introduction of the S6. This development, along with rumored upgrades for the Apple Watch Ultra 2, makes this year’s lineup of watches highly anticipated.

Notably, Gurman mentions that there will not be a release of the Apple Watch SE 3 this year, as the budget-friendly model follows a two-year update cycle rather than an annual one. This means that users can expect the next iteration of the SE model in the following year.

In June 2023, during Apple’s WWDC keynote speech, the company showcased the new operating system, watchOS 10, which was specifically designed with compatibility for the Apple Watch Series 9. The update introduced enhanced cycling tools, metrics, widgets, and new watch faces, including an animated Snoopy face.

This report on the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 highlights an exciting prospect of a significant speed boost due to the new processor. Apple’s decision to keep pace with rival Android smartwatches, like Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 series, shows their commitment to staying competitive in the market.

In the meantime, for a detailed comparison between the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and the current generation Apple Watch Series 8, you can refer to our comprehensive review.