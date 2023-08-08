Lotus Emira: A Modern Sports Car with a Dual-Clutch Gearbox

It’s a sad truth that many people prefer automatic transmission over manual. But if Lotus wants to sell more cars and appeal to a wider audience, they have to offer a two-pedal option for their sports cars. For the past 20 years, Lotus has relied on Toyota engines, which have proven to be reliable and powerful. The Elise and Exige models were equipped with the rev-happy 2ZZ four-cylinder engine, while the Evora featured a 3.5-liter V-6 engine.

Lotus knew they had to make changes to their sports car line in order to stay competitive. The new Emira model takes the best features of the previous Evora GT, such as the lightweight aluminum structure and supercharged Camry engine, and improves upon them. The Emira has a modern design, an updated interior, and an improved infotainment system. It is an impressive car that has received positive reviews from the motoring press.

Lotus is now under new ownership by a Chinese company, and they have big plans for the future. They aim to increase sales and expand their product lineup. In addition to the Emira, Lotus has introduced the Wuhan-built Eletre SUV. However, one of the most notable changes is the Emira variant with a 2.0-liter engine and a dual-clutch gearbox sourced from AMG, Mercedes’ high-performance division. This marks Lotus’ first turbocharged engine since the Esprit.

The 2.0-liter engine in the Emira is the most powerful production two-liter motor currently available. It produces 317 lb/ft of torque and is paired with AMG’s eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The Emira with this engine configuration is the most powerful four-cylinder Lotus in history. However, Lotus has limited control over the powertrain as the engine and transmission are sealed by AMG, leaving them unable to make significant changes. Instead, Lotus focuses on modifying the rear aluminum subframe, suspension layout, shock tuning, and rear-wheel offset to optimize the driving experience.

The Emira with the four-cylinder engine is distinguishable by the full-width plastic cover in the rear, hiding the engine from view. Inside, the car features wheel-mounted aluminum shift paddles and a modern gear selector lever. The engine produces a unique sound compared to its use in Mercedes hatchbacks. The vibrations and sound of the engine are distinct and memorable.

The Lotus Emira is a step forward for the brand, offering a modern sports car with a dual-clutch gearbox. With its impressive performance and updated features, it is sure to attract both enthusiasts and those who prefer automatic transmission.