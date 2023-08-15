The 2024 Acura Integra Type S DE5: A Track-Ready Beast

The 2024 Acura Integra Type S DE5 is set to hit the racing scene, ready to take on North America’s toughest touring cars. This stripped-down, high-performance liftback is designed to prove itself on the track.

The Integra Type S DE5 starts with a lightweight body-in-white, devoid of the noise attenuation measures found in the road car. Honda Performance Development then adds a roll cage, fire system, seat, and harness to meet racing requirements.

Under the hood, the modified K20C8 two-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivers 360 horsepower, controlled by a Motec M1 ECU. Power is sent to the front tires through a six-speed Quaife sequential transaxle and a Cusco limited-slip differential. The race car’s cooling package has been upgraded, including a new radiator, oil cooler, intercooler, and additional ducting.

Braking is handled by AP Racing six-piston front calipers, complemented by factory stock rear calipers and Pagid pads. Stainless braided hoses and brake cooling ducts ensure optimal performance and minimize fade. Continental RSX ABS provides additional safety.

The suspension of the Integra, a critical aspect of race cars, features HPD’s two-way adjustable dampers with Eibach springs and HPD front camber plates. Spherical bushings are fitted to every suspension arm, and adjustable rear camber and toe arms enhance performance without compromising reliability.

The Integra Type S DE5 is set to compete in the SRO TCX class in the SRO TC America Championship in the US, alongside the BMW M2 CS Cup and Honda Civic Type R TCX. In Canada, the car will participate in the Sports Car Championship Canada series. Pre-orders for this track-only Integra are currently open and will remain so until September 26.

The Acura Integra Type S DE5 promises to be a worthy contender on the track, offering an exciting addition to the racing scene across North America in 2024.